Ricardo Santos: Bolton Wanderers defender signs new two-year contract

Ricardo Santos has made 33 appearances for Bolton Wanderers so far this season
Bolton Wanderers defender Ricardo Santos has signed a new deal to remain with the League Two side until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 25-year-old initially joined Wanderers on a two-year deal from National League side Barnet in August.

"We have a good bunch of lads and I really enjoy it here," Santos told the club's official website.

"The gaffer and the management team believe in me a lot and I just want to keep pushing on and helping the club."

