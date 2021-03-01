McDermott took over as Glentoran manager in March 2019

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has said that plans to improve the club's facilities will be a "big step forward" if they go ahead.

McDermott has been critical of Irish League grounds in the past, comparing them to those in Third World countries.

He also said the Glens and other clubs need the funding planned in the Executive's Sub Regional Sports Stadia Programme to be released.

"We're trying to build a team and a club," he told Sportsound Extra Time.

"There are things that have to be done. People think that you build a football team just by buying players and coaching them, and that being full-time is just giving players more money and you train five days a week.

"No, there are a lot of structures that need to be put in place to support a full-time environment. What about your support staff, physios, doctors, kit men and assistant coaches?

"Part of that structure of building a club for the future is facilities. We know that Glentoran, as well as other clubs in the Irish League, are a Third World country when it comes to football facilities.

Glentoran go into Tuesday's Big Two match 12 points behind leaders Linfield but with two games in hand

"Our plans for the future for Glentoran are to strengthen not only the football team and the squad, but also the facilities available, to take this club into the future. I have no doubt that if and when the plans come to fruition that they will make a big step forward for Glentoran Football Club."

The Glens are on a four-game winning run and are sixth in the Irish Premiership table ahead of Tuesday night's Big Two match at the Oval against Linfield, whom they defeated 1-0 at Windsor Park last week.

When talking about the east Belfast outfit's plans to upgrade their facilities, he said it is important that clubs receive funding laid out in the Assembly's Sub Regional Sports Stadia Programme.

The document was published in 2015, with up to £10m earmarked for improvements at the Oval, but none of the clubs have received the funding.

"I don't want to keep talking about the Sub Regional funding but it is a necessary topic to bring up," McDermott continued.

"We are one of many clubs that have needed funding from our Executive. In 2011 the Irish FA's document that was put forward to the Executive stated that the Oval was 'not fit for purpose'.

"That was in 2011 and the Oval has only got worse since then in terms of a modern stadium. We have not received any funding since that document was published, but we are still very hopeful and positive that the Sub Regional funding will be made available to us and other clubs."

