Queen's boss Peter Thompson joined other Championship managers last year in campaigning for second-tier clubs to be awarded elite status

Championship side Queen's University have withdrawn from this season's Irish Cup.

Manager Peter Thompson said the decision to pull out was a "principled one" voted on by the players and with the full backing of the club.

It was announced on Friday that the 2020-21 Irish Cup will be started and played to a conclusion in May.

Queen's have only played one competitive match - a Co Antrim Shield tie - since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Irish Premiership was the only league awarded elite status by the Irish FA, meaning that leagues from the Championship and below were postponed for this season without being started.

Thompson is one of a number of Championship bosses who have been campaigning for clubs in the second tier to be awarded elite status.

Queen's informed the Irish FA of their decision not to play in this season's competition on Tuesday.

'This is the right decision to make'

"We had a period of consultation within the club about whether or not we felt it was right to participate in this year's competition," Thompson told BBC Sport NI.

"It was clear to me that the most important people in making this decision were the players, so we spoke to a group of senior players who then organised a vote on the issue.

"The players voted emphatically not to play in this year's competition, and what was coming back to me was that the decision was a principled one.

"All organisations have values and we just felt that it was not the right moral, principled stance to take part in this year's competition, not given how they feel they have been treated this year by the governing bodies.

"Therefore, the decision was quite emphatic and we as a club are 100% behind withdrawing from the Irish Cup. I am proud of the players, it is the right decision to make.

"I don't want to get into the ins and outs of it in terms of the blame game - I think everyone knows the background and context to it all with elite status."

It was 'not a sporting decision'

Queen's caused a huge upset in last season's Irish Cup when they defeated Linfield

Queen's were drawn at home to Bangor in the fifth round of the cup, which was postponed in January due to the involvement of 20 clubs who did not have elite status.

IFA president David Martin said on Friday that the association still wants Championship and Premier Intermediate clubs to compete in this season's competition.

Other Championship managers have suggested that their teams may pull out, but Thompson said those decisions are down to individual clubs.

He also stressed that Queen's decision not to take part was not a football one, and that it is a competition he and his players have enjoyed in recent seasons.

"The decision was not made in terms of sporting integrity or chances on the pitch," he continued.

"It is a moral and principled decision. We just feel the players have been let down, and that they have had a year of their career stolen from them due to the Championship not being given elite status.

"Let me be clear, Queen's absolutely love the Irish Cup. It is the blue-riband trophy of Northern Irish football and over the last six years in particular we have played a big part in the Irish Cup, enjoying some big days in it.

"We would have loved to have played in the Irish Cup, but we would also have really loved to have played in our league competition as well. We feel that was taken away from us very unfairly."