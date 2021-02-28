Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Partick Thistle are among the clubs waiting for a return date

The Scottish FA is awaiting "a final decision from ministers" over lifting the suspension of lower league and women's football.

Leagues 1 and 2, the Scottish Cup and SWPL 1 and 2 were suspended in January amid rising Covid-19 infections.

A phased return of Scottish schools has started and stay at home restrictions are due to be lifted in April.

SFA president Rod Petrie says plans have been "discussed with government officials".

"Leagues and clubs have been proactive and collaborative in giving their input into safe and sustainable plans for a to return to competition," Petrie added.

"We look forward to hearing when and in what circumstances those leagues which have been suspended can return to training and, ultimately, to playing."