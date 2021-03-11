Leeds United v Chelsea

TEAM NEWS
Leeds United welcome back Jamie Shackleton following a muscular injury, while Robin Koch is set to feature for the under-23 team.
Pascal Struijk, Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw remain out.
Chelsea have no new fitness concerns for the trip to Elland Road, with Tammy Abraham set to miss a fifth match because of an ankle injury.
Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Olivier Giroud could return after being rested against Everton.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Chelsea can set a new club record of four consecutive wins against Leeds United in all competitions.
- The Blues can win both league meetings in a season for the first time since 1989.
- Leeds' solitary victory in the past nine encounters was 2-0 in the Premier League in 2002.
Leeds United
- Leeds have lost five of their past seven Premier League matches, including the last two without scoring.
- They could lose three successive league fixtures for the first time since November 2017.
- Leeds can set a club record on Saturday of 19 successive league games without a draw.
- They are winless in all six Premier League home matches against teams in the top half of the table.
- The Whites have failed to score in the first half of any of their past five league fixtures.
- Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded a league-high 29 goals in the first half of games - four more than Chelsea have conceded in total this season.
- Raphinha has recorded two goals and no assists in 10 Premier League home appearances, in contrast to three goals and five assists away.
Chelsea
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their 11 matches in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel (W8, D3), conceding just two goals.
- The Blues have earned 21 points since Tuchel's appointment, second only to Manchester City's 30 during that period.
- They have won five of their six competitive away fixtures under the German, all by a single-goal margin.
- Chelsea can keep four consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since December 2017.