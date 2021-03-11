Leeds United v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten since taking the role of Chelsea head coach

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United welcome back Jamie Shackleton following a muscular injury, while Robin Koch is set to feature for the under-23 team.

Pascal Struijk, Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw remain out.

Chelsea have no new fitness concerns for the trip to Elland Road, with Tammy Abraham set to miss a fifth match because of an ankle injury.

Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Olivier Giroud could return after being rested against Everton.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea can set a new club record of four consecutive wins against Leeds United in all competitions.

The Blues can win both league meetings in a season for the first time since 1989.

Leeds' solitary victory in the past nine encounters was 2-0 in the Premier League in 2002.

Leeds United

Leeds have lost five of their past seven Premier League matches, including the last two without scoring.

They could lose three successive league fixtures for the first time since November 2017.

Leeds can set a club record on Saturday of 19 successive league games without a draw.

They are winless in all six Premier League home matches against teams in the top half of the table.

The Whites have failed to score in the first half of any of their past five league fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded a league-high 29 goals in the first half of games - four more than Chelsea have conceded in total this season.

Raphinha has recorded two goals and no assists in 10 Premier League home appearances, in contrast to three goals and five assists away.

Chelsea