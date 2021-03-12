Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

TEAM NEWS
Wilfried Zaha could make his first start since 2 February after returning from a hamstring injury as a substitute for Crystal Palace last weekend.
Seven players remain out, including Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Mamadou Sakho and James McArthur.
West Brom winger Grady Diangana could return from illness for Saturday's game.
Kieran Gibbs remains a doubt with a neck problem, with head coach Sam Allardyce providing an update today.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Crystal Palace got a bit of a hammering at the hands of Tottenham last weekend but they are still perfectly safe from relegation.
West Brom are obviously in much deeper trouble. They have picked up a few points in recent weeks by keeping things tight, and I am sure that will be their plan here too - but Wilfried Zaha is back for Palace and he could make the difference.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Brom are winless in five meetings in all competitions since a 1-0 Premier League triumph at Selhurst Park in August 2016.
- Crystal Palace are looking to complete their first top-flight double over West Brom.
Crystal Palace
- The Eagles could equal the club record of four successive home league games without a goal. This last happened under Roy Hodgson at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.
- Palace only mustered five shots on target across their past four Premier League fixtures, but they scored from three of them.
- Crystal Palace have scored 30 league goals this season, only one short of their final total in 2019-20.
- Their only win in six matches came at Brighton last month.
- Wilfried Zaha is Palace's leading Premier League scorer in 2020-21 with nine goals, one short of his career-best return in a season. He has scored four times in his last four top-flight appearances against West Brom.
- Roy Hodgson won 18 and lost 19 of his 50 Premier League games as West Brom manager, finishing 10th in his only full season in charge in 2011-12.
West Bromwich Albion
- West Brom are vying to become only the second team with as few as 18 points after 28 Premier League matches to avoid relegation. Portsmouth did so in 2005-06.
- Albion's solitary away league win in 13 attempts this season came at Wolves in January.
- The Baggies have kept three clean sheets in four league games. They conceded in all but two of their opening 24 matches.
- There have only been four goals in West Brom's past five league fixtures.
- Sam Allardyce became Crystal Palace manager in December 2016, when the Eagles were 17th. He guided the club to a 14th-place finish and left at the end of the season.