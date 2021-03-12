Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha has scored four times in his last four Premier League appearances against West Brom

TEAM NEWS

Wilfried Zaha could make his first start since 2 February after returning from a hamstring injury as a substitute for Crystal Palace last weekend.

Seven players remain out, including Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Mamadou Sakho and James McArthur.

West Brom winger Grady Diangana could return from illness for Saturday's game.

Kieran Gibbs remains a doubt with a neck problem, with head coach Sam Allardyce providing an update today.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace got a bit of a hammering at the hands of Tottenham last weekend but they are still perfectly safe from relegation.

West Brom are obviously in much deeper trouble. They have picked up a few points in recent weeks by keeping things tight, and I am sure that will be their plan here too - but Wilfried Zaha is back for Palace and he could make the difference.

Prediction: 2-0

Expected goals are the number of goals a player or team should have scored when considering the quantity and type of chances they've had

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom are winless in five meetings in all competitions since a 1-0 Premier League triumph at Selhurst Park in August 2016.

Crystal Palace are looking to complete their first top-flight double over West Brom.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles could equal the club record of four successive home league games without a goal. This last happened under Roy Hodgson at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Palace only mustered five shots on target across their past four Premier League fixtures, but they scored from three of them.

Crystal Palace have scored 30 league goals this season, only one short of their final total in 2019-20.

Their only win in six matches came at Brighton last month.

Wilfried Zaha is Palace's leading Premier League scorer in 2020-21 with nine goals, one short of his career-best return in a season. He has scored four times in his last four top-flight appearances against West Brom.

Roy Hodgson won 18 and lost 19 of his 50 Premier League games as West Brom manager, finishing 10th in his only full season in charge in 2011-12.

West Bromwich Albion