Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo suffered a groin problem against Manchester City on Wednesday but could be fit enough to face Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo could feature despite being substituted against Manchester City on Wednesday because of a groin problem.

Forward Danny Ings remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury that could require surgery.

Aaron Connolly is also unavailable due to a cracked rib that will sideline him until after the international break.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

For the first 15 minutes against Manchester City on Wednesday, Southampton played like they were the Pep Guardiola side. They were fabulous.

It didn't last though. Once you get past their high press, Saints seem to have a soft centre and they concede a lot of goals.

Brighton's problem is at the other end of the pitch and, despite some decent performances, their run of results has left them in the thick of the relegation battle.

They will feel their performances have deserved far more than their haul of only two points from their past five league games, but maybe it is time for their boss Graham Potter to say 'let's just make sure of getting a draw' to stop the rot.

The Seagulls have never beaten Saints in the Premier League and I don't think that will change here, but they are good enough to get something out of it.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are unbeaten in all seven Premier League meetings, winning three and drawing four.

Brighton have won just one of the past 13 encounters in all competitions.

Southampton

Southampton have only won once in 11 league matches, drawing one and losing nine.

They have conceded 30 Premier League goals in 2021 - nine more than any other side.

Saints have earned 19 points out of a possible 24 in their eight league games against teams below them in the table this season.

Southampton have dropped a league-high 18 points from winning positions this season, one more than Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion