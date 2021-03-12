Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton12:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo in action against Manchester City
Southampton's Moussa Djenepo suffered a groin problem against Manchester City on Wednesday but could be fit enough to face Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo could feature despite being substituted against Manchester City on Wednesday because of a groin problem.

Forward Danny Ings remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury that could require surgery.

Aaron Connolly is also unavailable due to a cracked rib that will sideline him until after the international break.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

For the first 15 minutes against Manchester City on Wednesday, Southampton played like they were the Pep Guardiola side. They were fabulous.

It didn't last though. Once you get past their high press, Saints seem to have a soft centre and they concede a lot of goals.

Brighton's problem is at the other end of the pitch and, despite some decent performances, their run of results has left them in the thick of the relegation battle.

They will feel their performances have deserved far more than their haul of only two points from their past five league games, but maybe it is time for their boss Graham Potter to say 'let's just make sure of getting a draw' to stop the rot.

The Seagulls have never beaten Saints in the Premier League and I don't think that will change here, but they are good enough to get something out of it.

Prediction: 1-1

Southampton have conceded 24 goals in their last eight Premier League matches

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Southampton are unbeaten in all seven Premier League meetings, winning three and drawing four.
  • Brighton have won just one of the past 13 encounters in all competitions.

Southampton

  • Southampton have only won once in 11 league matches, drawing one and losing nine.
  • They have conceded 30 Premier League goals in 2021 - nine more than any other side.
  • Saints have earned 19 points out of a possible 24 in their eight league games against teams below them in the table this season.
  • Southampton have dropped a league-high 18 points from winning positions this season, one more than Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Four of Brighton's five Premier League wins this season have come in away games.
  • Albion are on a six-match winless run in all competitions, losing the last three in a row.
  • They could suffer four successive league defeats for the first time since April 2019.
  • Graham Potter has never lost four consecutive league fixtures within the same season.
  • Potter's only Premier League playing experience was eight appearances for Southampton in the 1996-97 season.
  • Neal Maupay has scored five of his seven Premier League goals this season in away matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City29215361214068
2Man Utd28159455322354
3Leicester28165748321653
4Chelsea28148644251950
5West Ham27146742311148
6Everton2714493935446
7Tottenham27136846281845
8Liverpool28127947361143
9Aston Villa261241038271140
10Arsenal27115113528738
11Leeds27112144346-335
12Wolves2898112837-935
13Crystal Palace2897123047-1734
14Southampton2896133549-1433
15Burnley2879122036-1630
16Newcastle2776142744-1727
17Brighton27511112735-826
18Fulham28511122233-1126
19West Brom2839162056-3618
20Sheff Utd2842221645-2914
View full Premier League table

