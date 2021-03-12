Manchester United v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jesse Lingard has scored four goals in six appearances since he joined West Ham on loan from Manchester United in January

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United may have a shortage of forwards as Anthony Martial suffered a hip injury against AC Milan and Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are expected to miss out.

Their absence could result in a first league appearance for Amad Diallo.

David De Gea has returned from Spain following the birth of his first child but it's unclear whether his period of quarantine will end before Sunday.

West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard is ineligible to face his parent club.

Angelo Ogbonna is also out, while Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku and Andriy Yarmolenko remain doubtful.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United's win at Manchester City was a great result, and they got it with their best performance of the season.

West Ham will bring a different sort of problem for United, though, and it is one that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have not always solved this term.

Rather than going at them, like City did, the Hammers will sit in and United will have to take the game to them.

The Hammers carry plenty of attacking threat too, though, and both sides will be full of confidence.

It could be very close, but I'm expecting it to be much livelier than when West Ham came to Old Trafford in the FA Cup last month.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 50th Premier League meeting, with Manchester United winning 29 times and West Ham just seven.

Manchester United are looking to complete their first league double over West Ham since 2013-14, when they were managed by David Moyes.

West Ham are winless in their past 12 Premier League trips to Old Trafford, drawing three and losing nine.

This will be the third time they have met this season, with Manchester United winning December's reverse fixture 3-1 and then knocking West Ham out of the FA Cup with an extra-time goal in the fifth round.

Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions, winning five and drawing seven.

They have lost only one of their past 22 Premier League games, winning 13 and drawing eight.

All four of the Red Devils' league defeats this season were at Old Trafford.

They have won only one of their six home league fixtures against the teams who begin the weekend in the top half.

Nonetheless, they could score three goals or more in four successive home matches for the first time since September 2011.

United are looking to keep four consecutive league clean sheets under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the first time.

Bruno Fernandes has contributed to 41 goals in 42 Premier League appearances, with 24 goals and 17 assists.

