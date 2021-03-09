League One
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:00BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Plough Lane, England

AFC Wimbledon v Burton Albion

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walker
  • 7Alexander
  • 27Johnson
  • 22Heneghan
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 4Woodyard
  • 24Dobson
  • 12Rudoni
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 29Longman
  • 39Pigott

Substitutes

  • 2O'Neill
  • 5Nightingale
  • 9Palmer
  • 16Oksanen
  • 17Assal
  • 21Cox
  • 33Reilly

Burton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Garratt
  • 2Brayford
  • 17Carter
  • 5Bostwick
  • 37Hamer
  • 38Mancienne
  • 4Edwards
  • 11Smith
  • 40Rowe
  • 10Akins
  • 33Fondop-Talom

Substitutes

  • 1O'Hara
  • 8Powell
  • 9Hemmings
  • 13Parker
  • 16Earl
  • 18Broom
  • 39Taylor
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull341951056282862
2Peterborough32195852282462
3Lincoln City32186851312060
4Sunderland321512549262357
5Doncaster30174951381355
6Portsmouth321571049341552
7Accrington3114894334950
8Ipswich31155113632450
9Charlton33139114644248
10Oxford Utd31138104436847
11Gillingham33145144545047
12Blackpool29136103528745
13Crewe33129124243-145
14Plymouth33129124453-945
15Fleetwood331110123830843
16MK Dons33119134747042
17Shrewsbury30911103336-338
18Burton3197153956-1734
19Northampton3388173050-2032
20Swindon3394203960-2131
21Bristol Rovers3286183052-2230
22Wimbledon3179153255-2330
23Wigan3386193560-2530
24Rochdale33610174161-2028
