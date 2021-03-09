Plymouth Argyle v Wigan Athletic

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:00WiganWigan Athletic
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cooper
- 4Aimson
- 24Opoku
- 2Watts
- 8Edwards
- 28Pereira Camará
- 16MacLeod
- 10Mayor
- 15Grant
- 31Jephcott
- 21Ennis
Substitutes
- 9Hardie
- 14Reeves
- 17Moore
- 18Fornah
- 19Lolos
- 22Lewis
- 23McCormick
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Jones
- 2Darikwa
- 4Tilt
- 5Johnston
- 34Robinson
- 12Ojo
- 8Evans
- 11Massey
- 9Lang
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 16Proctor
Substitutes
- 6Whelan
- 7Clough
- 10Keane
- 15Gardner
- 20Dodoo
- 25Evans
- 30Aasgaard
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match report to follow.