National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:00StockportStockport County
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium, England

Solihull Moors v Stockport County

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Williams
  • 3Cranston
  • 11Ward
  • 8Gleeson
  • 4Storer
  • 9Rooney
  • 12Coxe
  • 17Piggott
  • 18Ball
  • 27Hudlin

Substitutes

  • 13Clayton
  • 15Maycock
  • 21Usher-Shipway
  • 23Carter
  • 29Cameron

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 2Minihan
  • 3Jennings
  • 16Keane
  • 6Maynard
  • 4Hogan
  • 8Rooney
  • 18Croasdale
  • 19Reid
  • 29Walker
  • 30Cardwell

Substitutes

  • 9Bennett
  • 21Barnes
  • 28Collar
  • 31Newby
  • 32Stretton
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay25145646252147
2Sutton United23145441212047
3Hartlepool26145735241147
4Stockport25117732221040
5Wrexham2611783427740
6Notts County22115628171138
7Eastleigh2510873326738
8Bromley2510784132937
9Chesterfield23113936251136
10Boreham Wood269983127436
11Altrincham27106113134-336
12Yeovil26105113940-135
13Halifax249783931834
14Aldershot24104103635134
15Maidenhead United229673333033
16Solihull Moors239592825332
17Dag & Red2586112433-930
18Woking2385102827129
19Wealdstone2475123150-1926
20Weymouth2565142639-1323
21King's Lynn2365123047-1723
22Barnet2333171857-3912
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

