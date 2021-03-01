Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown believes current national head coach Steve Clarke is "tailor made" for the vacant role of Celtic manager. (Sun) external-link

Paul Lambert, who left Ipswich Town at the weekend after two and a half years as manager, has ruled himself out of the running to replace Neil Lennon at Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Football chiefs fear the game is being "shoved to the back of the queue" as first minister Nicola Sturgeon focuses on her political feud with Alex Salmond, with the government having missed three deadlines to give a final decision on restarting the lower leagues and women's game. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United are "heavily reliant" on cash from season-ticket renewals and will ask fans to forego their right to credits for games missed this term when they begin to sell seats for next season later in the month. (Courier, print edition)

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has backed cup final match-winner Shaun Rooney to fill the problem right wing-back role for Scotland. (Daily Record) external-link

Full-back Jeremie Frimpong, who left Celtic in January to join Bayer Leverkusen, says Parkhead skipper Scott Brown would make an ideal manager at the Glasgow club. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibernian's shock home defeat to Motherwell on Saturday shows it is "still all to play for" in the battle to finish third, says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson - currently manager of Real Kashmir in India - is in the frame to become Ayr United boss following Mark Kerr's departure. (Daily Record) external-link