Chris Wilder took over as Sheffield United manager in May 2016

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he wants to remain in charge but that talks about his future "are not happening".

The Blades are bottom of the Premier League, 15 points from safety with 12 matches remaining.

The 53-year-old, who has more than three years remaining on his contract, said he "definitely" wants to stay.

Asked if he will be at United next season, Wilder said: "I don't know. I've not had those conversations."

Wilder, a boyhood Blades fan, added: "I think they should be happening, but they're not happening.

"We always plan short, medium and long term, but that plan is determined by other people."

Wilder signed a new contract until 2024 in January 2020, with United eighth in the table. They ended the season - their first in the Premier League since 2006-07 - in ninth.

He said if the club "stick to the plan" he will remain with the side he guided to the top flight from League One.

"The plan as always was to leave a legacy, change things off the pitch, which need changing, and stick with the players we've invested in and add a couple and try to bounce back - simple as that," Wilder said.

"We've had a glorious period in the football club's history. Glorious. And I've really enjoyed it and being part of it.

"But nothing surprises you in football. You just get your head down and reflect and work away. Things change - we all understand that - but you crack on with it. And I'm cracking on with it."

United, who have lost their past four league games, host Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.