Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Jamal Lascelles' opener was cancelled out by Ruben Neves in the 1-1 draw

Newcastle United forwards Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin have both been ruled out until April after picking up injuries in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Almiron went off with a knee injury at half-time, while Saint-Maximin suffered a groin injury in the 63rd minute.

Steve Bruce's side are already without top-scorer Callum Wilson until April with a hamstring injury.

Newcastle are three points clear of Fulham in the final relegation spot.

Right-back Emil Krafth, who also went off inured, is expected to train later in the week.

Almiron, who joined Newcastle from Atlanta United in January 2019, has five goals and three assists in 29 appearances this season.

Saint-Maximin, who has suffered from the long-term effects of coronavirus, has two goals and three assists from 17 games this campaign.