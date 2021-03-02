Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he will use the friendlies to look further at his pool of players

Northern Ireland will take on Turkey and Ukraine in away friendlies in Antalya and Kyiv on 31 May and 3 June.

Ian Baraclough's side will not be involved in World Cup qualifiers during that period.

Northern Ireland start their World Cup qualifiers against Italy in Parma on 25 March before facing Bulgaria at Windsor Park on 31 March.

Their campaign resumes in Lithuania on 2 September before the home game with Switzerland six days later.

Turkey and Ukraine will use the friendlies as preparations for their Euro 2020 finals challenges.

The Turks qualified for the finals after finishing second in their group behind world champions France with Andriy Shevchenko's side progressing after topping a group which included defending champions Portugal.

"This is a great way to continue building towards a potential World Cup 2022 spot," said Baraclough of the Antalya and Kyiv games.

"Clearly we would rather by competing at the Euros but this will be an enjoyable week and a chance to look even closer at our pool of players."