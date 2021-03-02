Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers are on the brink of their first top-flight title since 2011

Manager Steven Gerrard has urged Rangers not to let standards slip as their "phenomenal" season reaches a decisive month on two fronts.

Rangers, who face Livingston away on Wednesday, are just seven points from their first Scottish Premiership crown in a decade and could clinch it at Celtic Park on 21 March.

Before then, they take on Slavia Prague for a Europa League quarter-final spot.

"I don't see any nerves or anyone looking tense," said Gerrard.

"March presents the opportunity to get over the line in terms of the league. We want to grab that as quick as we can. We don't want to wait or to stumble.

"In terms of the Europa League, we are really excited and have a decent chance to improve on last year's journey.

"But we also know Slavia will be a bigger challenge. Knocking Leicester out was a big coup for them. It's a mouth-watering tie."

With just eight league games left, Rangers remain unbeaten and have left Celtic trailing with a remarkable run of consistency.

Gerrard says this month is no bigger than any other his side have faced this season in overcoming every hurdle to close in on glory.

"We're coming into March and everyone thinks it will be the pivotal month," he said.

"But we had to start the season strong then build on that. Then people were telling me we had to make sure we had a real positive Christmas period because of the amount of games coming up.

"Then January was the key month because we had Aberdeen away, Hibs away, the Old Firm. Then all of a sudden February was important. Every month has been key.

"We've completed them all because we've been consistent and hungry. The only setback we've had has been [the League Cup exit to] St Mirren in a phenomenal season."