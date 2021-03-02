Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Paul Cook has been without a club since leaving Wigan last August

League One club Ipswich Town have appointed Paul Cook as their new manager.

The former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss has agreed a contract at Portman Road until the summer of 2023.

Cook, 54, replaces Paul Lambert, who parted company with the Tractor Boys on Sunday after over two years in charge.

"I have been impressed by his ideas and ambitions to help take Ipswich Town forwards," owner Marcus Evans told the club website. external-link

"I look forward to working with him as we strive firstly to return to the Championship."

Ipswich are eighth in the table, two points off the play-offs, having won their past two games in a four-match unbeaten run.

However, Lambert left the Suffolk club because of "significant differences of opinion" with Evans.

Cook, who resigned from Wigan in August 2020 after three years in charge at DW Stadium, will be in the stands to watch Ipswich's match at Accrington on Tuesday and will take his first training session on Thursday.

He led the Latics to promotion back to the Championship in 2017-18, his first season in charge, but they went into administration last July and were relegated to League One after a 12-point deduction.

He has also previously guided Chesterfield and Pompey to promotion from League Two.

"Paul has a proven track record in getting clubs promoted and importantly, not only knows the challenges League One presents but also has experience of working in the Championship and getting back to that level remains our primary focus," added Evans.

"He knows he will be working with a squad of players that is as good as any in this division.

"I believe Paul will bring the energy, the enthusiasm and the experience that can fully enhance our promotion aspirations."