Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Can Amy Irons back up her thumping Sportscene Predictions victory of last weekend with another win this time out?

The Nine presenter goes up against Dundee's former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam in forecasting the results of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

AmyAdam
Aberdeen v Hamilton Acad1-02-0
Motherwell v Livingston2-01-1
Rangers v St Mirren3-02-0
Ross County v Kilmarnock1-11-1
St Johnstone v Hibernian1-21-2
Dundee Utd v Celtic0-21-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Adam's prediction: 2-0

Motherwell v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Adam's prediction: 1-1

Rangers v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Adam's prediction: 2-0

Ross County v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Adam's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Adam's prediction: 1-2

Dundee United v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Adam's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Stuart Kettlewell110
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Chris Iwelumo70 & 40
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Michael Stewart50 & 30
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Peter Lovenkrands20
Steven Pressley10
Shelley Kerr10
Total scores
Amy1,450
Pundits1,410
Amy v Pundits
P29W10D8L11

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC