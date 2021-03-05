Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Can Amy Irons back up her thumping Sportscene Predictions victory of last weekend with another win this time out?
The Nine presenter goes up against Dundee's former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam in forecasting the results of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.
|Amy
|Adam
|Aberdeen v Hamilton Acad
|1-0
|2-0
|Motherwell v Livingston
|2-0
|1-1
|Rangers v St Mirren
|3-0
|2-0
|Ross County v Kilmarnock
|1-1
|1-1
|St Johnstone v Hibernian
|1-2
|1-2
|Dundee Utd v Celtic
|0-2
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Stuart Kettlewell
|110
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Chris Iwelumo
|70 & 40
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Michael Stewart
|50 & 30
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Peter Lovenkrands
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Shelley Kerr
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1,450
|Pundits
|1,410
|Amy v Pundits
|P29
|W10
|D8
|L11