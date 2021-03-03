Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Conor Hazard has signed a new two-year deal with Scottish Premiership side Celtic which will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2023.

Hazard saved two of Hearts' penalties in Celtic's shoot-out triumph in the delayed Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park in December.

His sole Northern Ireland cap came in 2018 against Costa Rica.

Hazard progressed through the Celtic Academy and made his first-team debut against Lille in December. He kept a clean sheet on his league debut three days later in a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

The Downpatrick native saved two penalties in the shootout as Celtic completed a historic quadruple treble against Hearts in December but he since lost his place in the side to Scott Bain.