Referee Tony Harrington showed 10 yellow cards during the match at Vitality Stadium on Saturday

Bournemouth and Watford have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following a stoppage-time brawl involving their players.

It came in the 96th minute of Saturday's Championship fixture.

Watford forward Joao Pedro and Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere were both sent off after a mass melee.

Both clubs have until Friday to respond to the allegation of failing to ensure their players or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Bournemouth won the tempestuous encounter 1-0, with the game boiling over when Pedro received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Cherries midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Wilshere, who only came on as a 75th-minute substitute, was also booked for a second time for his part in the aftermath having earlier been booked for time wasting.