Healy gave credit to Glentoran for their win

Linfield manager David Healy strongly criticised his players' hunger and performance levels following their 3-1 defeat by Glentoran on Tuesday night.

The Blues suffered their second defeat in a week against their Big Two rivals in a match that was controlled by the Glens after they took an early lead.

"As much as you don't want to say it, I think we were beaten by a hungrier and better team," he said.

"The level of our performance was nowhere near the standards needed.

"It is a hard one to analyse straight away but we had a brief conversation with the players after the game and will assess the performance. They are under no illusions as to how disappointing they were individually and collectively.

"I just thought we looked way short on a lot of things, going forward and defensively. We got caught and any mistake we got punished. We as a group and certainly me as the manager need to make sure we are improving going forward."

Jay Donnelly gave Glentoran the lead, with Conor McMenamin doubling it. Stephen Fallon pulled a goal back for the Blues before Rhys Marshall made it 3-1.

Glentoran are now nine points behind Linfield with two games in hand

With second-placed Coleraine beating Portadown on Tuesday night, Linfield's lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table is reduced to two points as they aim to win their third consecutive title.

The loss at the Oval follows a last-gasp home defeat by Mick McDermott's men last Tuesday and, although they had a win over Larne in between, Healy has demanded an improvement from his squad ahead of Saturday's visit of Cliftonville.

"The players are aware that when you play your fiercest rivals you have to do that little bit more," the former Northern Ireland striker continued.

"Talent and whatever else can get you so far in games and maybe give you little flashes, but we lacked hunger and desire all over the pitch. We were beaten by the better team on the night.

"The disappointment for our supporters watching at home will be that we didn't do enough. I don't even think they will be frustrated, they will be annoyed with the level of performance.

"We have always tried to respond in the past, but it feels as if we are always trying to respond at the minute. We haven't got ourselves on that run where we have gone 10-12 games unbeaten, so we need to get back to that level.

"Glentoran are a good side, make no mistake about that. They earned the right to go and win that game. They are on a confidence-boosting run which helps with that, so credit to Glentoran."