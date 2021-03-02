Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus3SpeziaSpezia0

Juventus 3-0 Spezia: Cristiano Ronaldo hits 20th league goal in win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo has now scored at least 20 league goals in each of the past 12 seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season as Juventus comfortably beat Spezia.

All three goals came in the second half, with Ronaldo getting his side's third when he finished off a quick counter-attack in the final minute.

Alvaro Morata had turned in Federico Bernardeschi's cross for the opener before Federico Chiesa tapped in.

Victory moved Juventus to within three points of second-placed AC Milan.

Ronaldo's goal means he has become the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the past 12 seasons in Europe's top five leagues.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 28DemiralBooked at 90mins
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 38FrabottaBooked at 10minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 61'minutes
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forRamseyat 72'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 25Rabiot
  • 14McKennieSubstituted forMorataat 61'minutes
  • 44KulusevskiSubstituted forDi Pardoat 88'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 41Fagioli
  • 51Peeters
  • 58Aké
  • 77Buffon

Spezia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 94Provedel
  • 69Vignali
  • 19Terzi
  • 28Erlic
  • 5MarchizzaSubstituted forBastoniat 86'minutes
  • 24Estévez
  • 88de Souza SenaSubstituted forAgoumeat 86'minutes
  • 25MaggioreSubstituted forAcamporaat 72'minutes
  • 11Gyasi
  • 18NzolaSubstituted forGalabinovat 72'minutes
  • 17FariasSubstituted forVerdeat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zoet
  • 4Acampora
  • 8Ricci
  • 9Galabinov
  • 10Agoume
  • 20Bastoni
  • 21Ferrer
  • 22Chabot
  • 31Verde
  • 34Ismajli
  • 80Agudelo
  • 91Piccoli
Referee:
Juan Luca Sacchi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSpezia
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 3, Spezia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Spezia 0.

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Andrej Galabinov (Spezia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Booking

    Merih Demiral (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Spezia.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Spezia. Emmanuel Gyasi draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Merih Demiral (Juventus) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Simone Bastoni (Spezia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniele Verde.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 3, Spezia 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur following a fast break.

  10. Post update

    Simone Bastoni (Spezia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Juventus).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Alessandro Di Pardo replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Federico Bernardeschi.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Spezia. Lucien Agoume replaces Léo Sena.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Spezia. Simone Bastoni replaces Riccardo Marchizza.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gennaro Acampora (Spezia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Claudio Terzi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Léo Sena (Spezia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Gyasi.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

