Match ends, Juventus 3, Spezia 0.
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season as Juventus comfortably beat Spezia.
All three goals came in the second half, with Ronaldo getting his side's third when he finished off a quick counter-attack in the final minute.
Alvaro Morata had turned in Federico Bernardeschi's cross for the opener before Federico Chiesa tapped in.
Victory moved Juventus to within three points of second-placed AC Milan.
Ronaldo's goal means he has become the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the past 12 seasons in Europe's top five leagues.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 28DemiralBooked at 90mins
- 12Lobo Silva
- 38FrabottaBooked at 10minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 61'minutes
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forRamseyat 72'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 25Rabiot
- 14McKennieSubstituted forMorataat 61'minutes
- 44KulusevskiSubstituted forDi Pardoat 88'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 41Fagioli
- 51Peeters
- 58Aké
- 77Buffon
Spezia
Formation 4-3-3
- 94Provedel
- 69Vignali
- 19Terzi
- 28Erlic
- 5MarchizzaSubstituted forBastoniat 86'minutes
- 24Estévez
- 88de Souza SenaSubstituted forAgoumeat 86'minutes
- 25MaggioreSubstituted forAcamporaat 72'minutes
- 11Gyasi
- 18NzolaSubstituted forGalabinovat 72'minutes
- 17FariasSubstituted forVerdeat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zoet
- 4Acampora
- 8Ricci
- 9Galabinov
- 10Agoume
- 20Bastoni
- 21Ferrer
- 22Chabot
- 31Verde
- 34Ismajli
- 80Agudelo
- 91Piccoli
- Referee:
- Juan Luca Sacchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Spezia 0.
Post update
Penalty saved! Andrej Galabinov (Spezia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Merih Demiral (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Spezia.
Post update
Penalty Spezia. Emmanuel Gyasi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Merih Demiral (Juventus) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Simone Bastoni (Spezia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniele Verde.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Spezia 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur following a fast break.
Post update
Simone Bastoni (Spezia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Alessandro Di Pardo replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Federico Bernardeschi.
Post update
Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Substitution
Substitution, Spezia. Lucien Agoume replaces Léo Sena.
Substitution
Substitution, Spezia. Simone Bastoni replaces Riccardo Marchizza.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gennaro Acampora (Spezia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Claudio Terzi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Léo Sena (Spezia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Gyasi.
Post update
Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Post update
Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
