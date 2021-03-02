Tuesday, 2 March

Newtown 2-0 Penybont: Goals from Tyrone Ofori and James Davies gave Newtown victory over Penybont at Latham Park as Cymru Premier action resumed. Ofori's near-post header after 15 minutes opened the scoring before another header, this time from Davies, doubled the lead on the hour mark. The hosts also had a couple of penalty shouts for handball but nothing was given. Newtown rise to ninth with victory while Penybont remain in sixth.