Jadon Sancho scored the only goal of the game as Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Moenchengladbach to reach the semi-finals of the German Cup.
The England forward finished off a quick counter just after the hour mark.
Erling Braut Haaland thought he had put the visitors ahead before then but his strike was ruled out by the video assistant referee.
The hosts were also denied by VAR after a Marcus Thuram finish was disallowed for offside.
It is the fourth defeat in a row suffered by Gladbach since their coach Marco Rose announced his intention to join opponents Dortmund next season.
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Sippel
- 18Lainer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 25BensebainiBooked at 90mins
- 6KramerSubstituted forZakariaat 76'minutes
- 32Neuhaus
- 23HofmannSubstituted forLazaroat 68'minutes
- 13StindlBooked at 32minsSubstituted forWolfat 76'minutes
- 10ThuramSubstituted forEmboloat 76'minutes
- 14Plea
Substitutes
- 1Sommer
- 7Herrmann
- 8Zakaria
- 11Wolf
- 15Beyer
- 16Traoré
- 17Wendt
- 19Lazaro
- 36Embolo
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35HitzBooked at 90mins
- 2Morey
- 23Can
- 15Hummels
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchulzat 5'minutes
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forZagadouat 90+1'minutes
- 6Delaney
- 11ReusBooked at 50mins
- 8DahoudBooked at 90mins
- 7SanchoSubstituted forT Hazardat 68'minutes
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 5Zagadou
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 24Meunier
- 32Reyna
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
Match Stats
Home TeamB MgladbachAway TeamB Dortmund
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14