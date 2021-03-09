Manchester City v Southampton

TEAM NEWS
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola can select from a fully-fit squad.
Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero are among the players hoping for a recall.
Danny Ings is expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the month after suffering a leg muscle injury during Southampton's win at Sheffield United.
Saints will assess the fitness of Nathan Tella, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl saying the club must "pay attention" to the youngster's workload.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City have won seven of the eight most recent Premier League meetings.
- Southampton have only taken a point from nine away league games at Manchester City since winning their first visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004.
Manchester City
- Sunday's defeat against Manchester United ended City's run of 28 games unbeaten and 21 consecutive victories in all competitions.
- It was also the first time they had fallen behind or conceded more than once in a league match since a 2-0 loss at Spurs in November.
- Manchester City haven't lost consecutive home league fixtures since February 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini.
- Pep Guardiola has never lost back-to-back home league games in his managerial career.
- A team managed by Guardiola has never lost more than two top-flight home fixtures in a season. City have already lost twice at home.
- They have won 13 consecutive Premier League matches played on a Wednesday, the longest such run on that day in the competition's history.
- Raheem Sterling has been involved in 11 goals in 16 Premier League appearances against Southampton, scoring seven and setting up four.
Southampton
- Despite earning a first league win in 10 games at Sheffield United on Saturday, Southampton's tallies in 2021 of seven points, eight goals scored and 25 conceded are the worst in the division.
- Following their first victory in eight away league matches, Saints are looking to earn back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since June last year.
- Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have beaten top-of-the-table Everton and Liverpool this season. The last team to beat three different league leaders in a top-flight campaign was Southampton themselves, in 1981-82.
- Saints have dropped a league-high 18 points from winning positions, one more than Brighton.
- They have gone 22 Premier League away fixtures without a win on a Wednesday since beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in April 1995.
- James Ward-Prowse has scored seven goals in all competitions this season, his joint-best return for Southampton. Five of those goals came from direct free-kicks.