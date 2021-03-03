Last updated on .From the section Irish

H&W Welders lost 2-0 to Coleraine in the fifth round of the 2019 Irish Cup

H&W Welders have become the third Championship club to withdraw from this season's Irish Cup.

The Welders join Queen's University and Newry City in stepping away from the cup, which is due to be started and played to a conclusion in May.

The Welders were drawn against St James' Swifts in the fifth round, which was postponed due to the involvement of 20 clubs who did not have elite status.

The Welders said they will not play "given the circumstances".

The 2020-21 Championship and Premier Intermediate seasons were postponed without being started.

As a result, clubs in those divisions are desperately short of competitive action.

IFA president David Martin said on Friday that the association still wants Championship and Premier Intermediate clubs to compete in this season's competition.

Armagh 'willing' to participate

Meanwhile, Armagh City Football Club have expressed their 'willingness' to compete in the Irish Cup after the withdrawal of the three Championship clubs.

The Premier Intermediate side believe they should be "given the chance" to compete after last season's points-per-game model, which was used to determine league placings, denied them a place in the cup.

"The club has today written to the Irish FA indicating its willingness to compete in this season's Irish Cup," a club statement read.

"Since we only missed out on an invitation based on the PPG (points-per-game) method used to determine last season's league placings we believe we should be given the chance to compete.

"Club consulted with management and players last night and all where 100% behind a desire to participate in Irish Cup if the club is given the opportunity to do so."