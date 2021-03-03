Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea forward Timo Werner says there is much more to come from him after admitting he has never experienced a goal drought like this season.

Werner, a £53m signing from RB Leipzig last summer, went 14 Premier League games without scoring between November and February.

"It was tough for me because I want to help the team," Germany striker Werner told Football Focus.

"I want to score, it's in my nature, I am a striker."

Werner, who is set to face Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday, has managed five top-flight goals in 25 appearances since moving to Stamford Bridge.

But he said he has learned a lot from his debut season in England and is confident of making a bigger contribution in terms of goals in 2021-22.

"I never had it in my career before," he added when asked about the goal drought.

"You can always learn more from the bad situations. I learned to trust in myself, to give everything on the pitch, not only think about goals and fight for the team.

"Now I hope this period is gone and I score a few more goals until the end of the season."

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who helped the club win four Premier League titles and the Champions League in two spells, only managed 10 league goals in his first season at Stamford Bridge in 2004-05.

Drogba went on to become a firm favourite with Chelsea fans, and Werner is hoping to do the same.

"A lot of good strikers come to the Premier League and take one year to settle down and adapt," he added.

"I think my form is going up and getting better and better. Maybe this year is not the year of goal scoring for Timo but at the end I will reflect on the season.

"I have learned a lot. I know exactly the teams we play against, how they play."

Werner is confident Blues boss and fellow countryman Thomas Tuchel can help him re-discover his best form.

The 24-year-old netted 28 times in 34 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig last season.

"I can talk to him very easily," Werner said of Tuchel, who succeeded Frank Lampard in January.

"When he screams on the pitch, no problem for me. I need types of managers who scream at me. It gives me more power."

