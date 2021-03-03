Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Bale is 'happy' at Spurs but ask Real Madrid about his future - Mourinho

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says it is up to Real Madrid whether they allow Wales forward Gareth Bale to stay at Spurs next season.

Bale, 31, is on a season-long loan from Real and has one season left on his contract with the Spanish side.

"He is not a Tottenham player so Real Madrid have everything in their hands," said Mourinho.

"I just have a player on loan and I am trying to take the best out of the player for Tottenham Hotspur."

He added: "We try to take care of the player we have on loan for us but also for the respect we have for the club who loans the player.

"If you want to ask anything about Gareth's future ask your colleagues in Madrid to ask [Real Madrid manager Zinedine] Zidane."

Bale arrived at Spurs with a knee problem following a season in Spain where he struggled with injuries and a lack of first-team football under Zidane.

However, he has scored three goals in his last two games as he has shown signs of a return to form and could figure in the league game at against Fulham (18:00 GMT) on Thursday.

"It is a very personal thing when a player has injuries, I believe that a player always has scars," said Mourinho.

"And many times the scars are not just the physical scars they are the emotional scars. A player who has injuries, until he gets free and clean emotionally, takes some time.

"You just have to be patient and in his case we did nothing. We took care of him the best we could and we will until the last day.

"So we put everything around him at his disposal. Coaching staff, medical staff, sports science. And I believe that the friends he has in the dressing room play a role in his happiness.

"So he is happy but of course he is missing that happiness related to performing at a high level.

"At this moment he is there, he is happy and clean and hopefully we can manage his minutes, his matches and his feelings."