Last updated on .From the section European Football

Udinese are 11th in Serie A

AC Milan's hopes of a first Serie A title since 2010-11 were dented despite Franck Kessie's 97th-minute penalty earning them a draw against Udinese.

Kessie rescued a point with the last kick of the game after Rodrigo Becao had put Udinese ahead.

AC Milan are three points behind leaders Inter Milan.

They have played one game more than Antonio Conte's Inter, who will go six points clear if they win at struggling Parma on Thursday (19:45 GMT).

Juventus, who are chasing a 10th successive Serie A title, are third in the table, seven points behind Inter with 14 games remaining.

Inter, who have not won the league since 2009-10, are away at Juventus on 16 May - the penultimate weekend of the season.