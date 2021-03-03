Italian Serie A
AC Milan 1-1 Udinese: Franck Kessie scores 97th-minute penalty

European Football

Udinese score against AC Milan in Serie A
Udinese are 11th in Serie A

AC Milan's hopes of a first Serie A title since 2010-11 were dented despite Franck Kessie's 97th-minute penalty earning them a draw against Udinese.

Kessie rescued a point with the last kick of the game after Rodrigo Becao had put Udinese ahead.

AC Milan are three points behind leaders Inter Milan.

They have played one game more than Antonio Conte's Inter, who will go six points clear if they win at struggling Parma on Thursday (19:45 GMT).

Juventus, who are chasing a 10th successive Serie A title, are third in the table, seven points behind Inter with 14 games remaining.

Inter, who have not won the league since 2009-10, are away at Juventus on 16 May - the penultimate weekend of the season.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 20KaluluSubstituted forCalabriaat 63'minutes
  • 24Kjaer
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 90mins
  • 19HernándezBooked at 32mins
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forMeitéat 45'minutes
  • 79KessiéBooked at 90mins
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 75'minutes
  • 21DíazSubstituted forHaugeat 63'minutes
  • 12RebicBooked at 24mins
  • 17da Conceição Leão

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2Calabria
  • 5Dalot
  • 15Hauge
  • 18Meité
  • 23Tomori
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 90Donnarumma

Udinese

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Musso
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 14Bonifazi
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 16Molina
  • 10de Paul
  • 22ArslanSubstituted forSouza Silvaat 71'minutes
  • 6MakengoSubstituted forLlorenteat 56'minutes
  • 90ZeegelaarBooked at 54minsSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 71'minutes
  • 37PereyraSubstituted forCaetano de Souza Santosat 82'minutesSubstituted forat 85'minutes
  • 30Nestorovski

Substitutes

  • 3Caetano de Souza Santos
  • 5Ouwejan
  • 7Okaka
  • 11Souza Silva
  • 19Stryger Larsen
  • 21Braaf
  • 29Micin
  • 31Gasparini
  • 32Llorente
  • 87De Maio
  • 96Scuffet
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamUdinese
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home23
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Milan 1, Udinese 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Milan 1, Udinese 1.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Milan 1, Udinese 1. Franck Kessié (Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jens Petter Hauge.

  6. Booking

    Franck Kessié (Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).

  8. Post update

    Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

  11. Post update

    Fernando Llorente (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).

  13. Post update

    Walace (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).

  15. Post update

    Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Soualiho Meité (Milan).

  17. Post update

    Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Rodrigo Becão.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Davide Calabria (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Davide Calabria (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan24175260243656
2AC Milan25165448301853
3Juventus24147348202849
4Atalanta25147460322849
5Roma25145650381247
6Napoli24142852282444
7Lazio2413473832643
8Hellas Verona2510873427738
9Sassuolo249964037336
10Sampdoria2594123437-331
11Udinese2578102734-729
12Bologna2577113238-628
13Genoa2569102737-1027
14Fiorentina2567122638-1225
15Spezia2567123246-1425
16Benevento2567122547-2225
17Cagliari2556142741-1421
18Torino2331193341-820
19Parma2429131947-2815
20Crotone2533192462-3812
View full Italian Serie A table

