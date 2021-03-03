Match ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Leaders Lille, Paris St-Germain and Lyon all won on Wednesday in an extremely tight Ligue 1 title race.
Lille were heading for a frustrating goalless draw at home to Marseille before Canadian forward Jonathan David scored two late goals.
They have 62 points, two more than second-placed PSG, who won 1-0 at Bordeaux - Pablo Sarabia with the goal.
Lyon, who are third on 59 points, also won 1-0 at home to Rennes thanks to Houssem Aouar's strike.
All three clubs have 10 French top-flight matches left this season.
Mauricio Pochettino's PSG - champions for the past three years - are away to Lyon on 21 March and host Lille on 4 April.
Meanwhile, Lyon are at home to Lille on 25 April.
Line-ups
Bordeaux
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Costil
- 4Sitoe
- 6Koscielny
- 23Benito
- 20SabalySubstituted forBriandat 87'minutes
- 19AdliBooked at 49mins
- 15SeriBooked at 18minsSubstituted forTraoréat 78'minutes
- 28OudinBooked at 90mins
- 17ZerkaneSubstituted forLacouxat 78'minutes
- 10KaluSubstituted forde Previlleat 65'minutes
- 18HwangSubstituted forBen Arfaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Briand
- 8Ben Arfa
- 12de Preville
- 16Poussin
- 25Kwateng
- 27Lacoux
- 29Poundjé
- 31Traoré
- 33Sissokho
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Navas
- 31DagbaSubstituted forKehrerat 78'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 20KurzawaBooked at 88mins
- 27Gueye
- 15DaniloBooked at 43mins
- 19SarabiaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDialloat 87'minutes
- 12Rafinha
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forHerreraat 74'minutes
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 8Paredes
- 16Rico
- 21Herrera
- 22Diallo
- 25Bakker
- 32Pembele
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mexer (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yacine Adli with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.
Post update
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Lacoux.
Post update
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Booking
Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Jimmy Briand replaces Youssouf Sabaly.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Abdou Diallo replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Post update
Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Loris Benito (Bordeaux).
Post update
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Amadou Traoré (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
