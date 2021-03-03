French Ligue 1
BordeauxBordeaux0PSGParis Saint Germain1

Bordeaux 0-1 Paris St-Germain: Pablo Sarabia scores winner for PSG

Paris St Germain's Pablo Sarabia scores their goal against Bordeaux
Paris St-Germain are chasing a fourth successive Ligue 1 title

Leaders Lille, Paris St-Germain and Lyon all won on Wednesday in an extremely tight Ligue 1 title race.

Lille were heading for a frustrating goalless draw at home to Marseille before Canadian forward Jonathan David scored two late goals.

They have 62 points, two more than second-placed PSG, who won 1-0 at Bordeaux - Pablo Sarabia with the goal.

Lyon, who are third on 59 points, also won 1-0 at home to Rennes thanks to Houssem Aouar's strike.

All three clubs have 10 French top-flight matches left this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG - champions for the past three years - are away to Lyon on 21 March and host Lille on 4 April.

Meanwhile, Lyon are at home to Lille on 25 April.

Line-ups

Bordeaux

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Costil
  • 4Sitoe
  • 6Koscielny
  • 23Benito
  • 20SabalySubstituted forBriandat 87'minutes
  • 19AdliBooked at 49mins
  • 15SeriBooked at 18minsSubstituted forTraoréat 78'minutes
  • 28OudinBooked at 90mins
  • 17ZerkaneSubstituted forLacouxat 78'minutes
  • 10KaluSubstituted forde Previlleat 65'minutes
  • 18HwangSubstituted forBen Arfaat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Briand
  • 8Ben Arfa
  • 12de Preville
  • 16Poussin
  • 25Kwateng
  • 27Lacoux
  • 29Poundjé
  • 31Traoré
  • 33Sissokho

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Navas
  • 31DagbaSubstituted forKehrerat 78'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20KurzawaBooked at 88mins
  • 27Gueye
  • 15DaniloBooked at 43mins
  • 19SarabiaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDialloat 87'minutes
  • 12Rafinha
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forHerreraat 74'minutes
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 8Paredes
  • 16Rico
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 25Bakker
  • 32Pembele
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut
Referee:
Frank Schneider

Match Stats

Home TeamBordeauxAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mexer (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yacine Adli with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Lacoux.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  8. Booking

    Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Booking

    Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bordeaux. Jimmy Briand replaces Youssouf Sabaly.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Abdou Diallo replaces Pablo Sarabia.

  14. Post update

    Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Loris Benito (Bordeaux).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

  17. Post update

    Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Amadou Traoré (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 3rd March 2021

  • BordeauxBordeaux0PSGParis Saint Germain1
  • BrestBrest3DijonDijon1
  • LyonLyon1RennesRennes0
  • MetzMetz0AngersAngers1
  • NiceNice2NîmesNîmes1
  • Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne2LensLens3
  • LilleLille2MarseilleMarseille0
  • MontpellierMontpellier1LorientLorient1
  • NantesNantes1ReimsReims2
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg1MonacoMonaco0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille28188249173262
2PSG28193662174560
3Lyon28178356253159
4Monaco28174756381855
5Lens2812884239344
6Metz2811893327641
7Montpellier28117104447-340
8Marseille2710983432239
9Angers28116113342-939
10Rennes2710893331238
11Nice28105133540-535
12Reims28810103435-134
13Brest28104144250-834
14Strasbourg2896133641-533
15Bordeaux2896132834-633
16Saint-Étienne2879122942-1330
17Lorient2876153452-1827
18Nîmes2874172754-2725
19Nantes28412122844-1624
20Dijon2829171947-2815
View full French Ligue 1 table

