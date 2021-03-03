Last updated on .From the section Football

Leading agent Aidy Ward is under investigation by the Football Association over an allegation he paid a parent £10,000 for a player to join his agency, in breach of regulations.

Agents are not allowed to approach the families of youngsters to offer representation until the player is in their 16th year.

The FA has the power to ban agents found guilty of breaking the rules.

Ward has been contacted for a comment by BBC Sport.

Until last year he represented Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. They split when their contract ended because Sterling wanted to take control of his affairs.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is on loan at West Bromwich Albion, are among the players represented by Ward's Colossal Sports Management agency.