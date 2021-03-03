Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Ann Budge (right) hopes Hearts' form improves against fellow promotion hopefuls Dundee on Saturday

Hearts owner Ann Budge is "frustrated" by the team's recent performances but is "anticipating" achieving their priority - returning to the top flight.

Hearts hold a 12-point advantage at the top of the Scottish Championship table.

But they have drawn their last three matches, with the performances receiving criticism from supporters.

"There is no dubiety in anyone's mind winning the Championship has got to be our number one priority," Budge told BBC Scotland.

"I am still anticipating and planning for the right outcome. There is no question about that."

Second-top Raith Rovers have two games in hand over Hearts and third-placed Dunfermline Athletic, who are behind their Kirkcaldy neighbours on goal difference, have one.

With the Fife derby on Friday postponed because of a positive case of Covid-19 at Dunfermline, Robbie Neilson's side have the chance to increase the gap when they host fourth-top Dundee on Saturday.

"I'm not going to sound complacent, but we do have a number of points in the bag already," Budge added. "But we have got to start winning games - I'm frustrated, speaking with my supporter hat on.

"We all want to be winning every game, although we have no right to assume we will of course. To some extent, it comes back to the media saying Hearts are going to walk it, so expectations are set."