Liverpool lead RB Leipzig 2-0 after the first leg

Liverpool will play the home leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The fixture has been moved to the Hungarian capital because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Reds hold a 2-0 lead against the German side from the first leg, which was played at the same venue on 16 February.

The second leg will take place on Wednesday, 10 March.