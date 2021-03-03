Last updated on .From the section League Two

Forest Green were already 2-0 up when tempers flared just before half-time of last month's game

Forest Green Rovers and Colchester United have been charged by the Football Association for "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

The incident came in the 45th minute of the League Two game on Saturday, 27 February, which Forest Green won 3-0.

Rovers had Ebou Adams sent off just before the interval for a challenge on Colchester's Josh Doherty.

The charge relates to Rule E20 and the clubs must respond by Monday, 8 March.