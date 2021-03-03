Forest Green Rovers and Colchester United charged by FA for player fracas
Forest Green Rovers and Colchester United have been charged by the Football Association for "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".
The incident came in the 45th minute of the League Two game on Saturday, 27 February, which Forest Green won 3-0.
Rovers had Ebou Adams sent off just before the interval for a challenge on Colchester's Josh Doherty.
The charge relates to Rule E20 and the clubs must respond by Monday, 8 March.