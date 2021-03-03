Last updated on .From the section Watford

Carlos Sanchez has not played a first-team game since January 2020

Watford have signed former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Carlos Sanchez on a deal for the rest of the season.

The former Colombia international, 35, has been a free agent since leaving the Premier League Hammers in June.

Sanchez made 18 appearances in two years at the club and played 56 times for Villa from 2014-17, and has also played in Spain, Italy and France.

He won the last of his 88 Colombia caps in their penalty shootout defeat by England at the 2018 World Cup.

Xisco Munoz's Watford are third in the Championship - level on points with second-placed Brentford - as they chase an instant return to the top flight.

