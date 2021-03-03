Last updated on .From the section Aldershot

Aldershot Town have won 10 and lost 10 of their 24 National League games this season

Aldershot Town's next two National League matches have been postponed after positive Covid-19 tests.

The Shots' trip to Notts County on 6 March and and trip to Torquay United on 9 March will be rearranged.

The club has not confirmed how many instances of the illness they have among their staff and players.

All those who have been infected and those who have come into close contact have been told to isolate until 10 March in line with government guidance.

Aldershot are 12th in the National League, four points off the play-off places.