Institute were set to meet PSNI in the opening round of the Irish Cup on 9 January

Institute have become the fourth Championship club to withdraw from this season's Irish Cup.

The club were scheduled to play PSNI in the round of 32 of the competition.

Institute join H&W Welders, Queen's University and Newry City in stepping away from the cup, which is due to start and be played to a finish in May.

The Irish Cup was scheduled to start in January but was postponed because of the involvement of 20 clubs who do not have elite status.

The 2020-21 Championship and Premier Intermediate seasons were postponed without being started and, as a result, clubs in those divisions are desperately short of competitive action.

"The Board of Institute FC, following a thorough and detailed consultation with coaches, players, and club officials, have determined that it would not be possible for us to play in the 2020/21 Irish Cup in the absence of elite status and additional financial support," read a statement from the club released on Thursday.

"We understand that this decision will have an additional detrimental impact on our supporters who have been deprived of attending live football games and supporting the team for almost a year now.

"Nonetheless, the Board have concluded that we cannot reasonably request our players to re-engage at this stage without the acquisition of elite status, and thus a guarantee of no further unscheduled cessation of training or matches.

"In our view, this has the potential to create additional strain on players and would be contrary to the Club's principles on promoting individual and group wellbeing.

Additionally, we have concluded that without the guarantee of additional financial support to cover potential expenses in relation to players, coaches, facility hire, security, travel, and refereeing costs, the club's financial viability could be seriously jeopardised, particularly if it transpires that any, or all, games have to be played with no, or limited, attendance."