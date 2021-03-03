Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are the 16th club Neil Warnock has managed

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 72-year-old took over in June 2020 after Jonathan Woodgate was sacked and steered Boro to Championship survival before agreeing to stay on this season.

The Teessiders are ninth in the Championship, five points off the play-off places.

Warnock, who has won eight promotions across his long career, has now managed professionally in 1,569 matches.

He started his managerial career in non-league with Gainsborough Trinity in 1980 and, at one point, had planned to retire at the end of the 2005-06 season.

After leaving boyhood club Sheffield United following relegation from the Premier League in 2007, he said "there is another club, chairman and group of fans out there who would relish me taking over".

Since then he has managed six further clubs, including having two spells at both Crystal Palace and QPR, and won two more promotions to the top flight.

He left Cardiff in November 2019 having said the 2019-20 season would be his last in management but seven months later took over at Boro.