Alex Scott has signed his first professional deal

Guernsey's only player in the English Football League says he is focused on making his Bristol City debut.

Alex Scott, 17, signed his first professional deal earlier this week and has been involved with the first team.

The former Guernsey FC player moved to Ashton Gate in December 2019 and has impressed with the club's youth sides.

"For the future I just want to keep pushing on, working hard and hopefully I will get my chance one day," Scott told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Scott, who became Guernsey FC's youngest-ever player when he made his debut as a 16-year-old in August 2019, was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-1 win at Swansea City.

He says his experience of travelling to England to play games with Guernsey helped him adapt to his inclusion with the first team squad.

"The whole experience of travelling with the squad the day before, staying in the hotel, it takes me back to my Guernsey days with the older players," he said. "I got those flashbacks of when I was travelling away with Guernsey FC.

"It was a great experience on the day and to get the win as well it was even better."

Scott has already captained the Robins in the FA Youth Cup and says training with the senior side under new manager Nigel Pearson has inspired him to increase his focus.

"I'm working hard every day in the gym and in training and it's only going to help being with the first team playing with these much stronger players, that'll definitely help me to progress physically," he said.

"I'd say that's probably one side of my game that I need to work on and that's definitely what I'm going to do for these next few years and hopefully I'll be there to play in the Championship.

"But I am confident in my ability and feel that if I do get the opportunity I'll be ready to take it."