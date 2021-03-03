Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

A new date for the 2021 Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium is yet to be confirmed

The Football Association has confirmed the postponed 2021 Women's FA Cup will resume on 31 March.

The competition had to be halted in January at the start of the third national coronavirus lockdown.

One first-round tie is still to be played and 17 second-round ties are scheduled for Sunday, 4 April.

The draw for the third and fourth rounds has also been made to help clubs plan ahead for the weekends of 11 and 18 April respectively.

Dates for the fifth round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final at Wembley are still to be confirmed.

The final was originally set to take place on Saturday, 22 May.

Clubs from the Women's Super League and Women's Championship enter in the fourth round - holders Manchester City will host fellow WSL side Aston Villa on Sunday, 18 April.

Current WSL leaders and champions Chelsea also have a home tie, against Championship side London City Lionesses, while last season's runners-up Everton will be at home to Durham.

Kent Football United v Enfield Town is the remaining match in the first round, while only one second-round tie could be played in January when Huddersfield Town beat Liverpool Feds after extra time.

The Terriers will face either Brighouse Town or Newcastle United in the third round.