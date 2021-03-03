Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ards sold Castlereagh Park in the late 1990s and played their last game at the ground in 2001

Ards have said they hope to be playing in a new stadium in Newtownards by 2025.

The Championship club revealed they "hope to sign a 125-year lease on a six-acre plot of council land near the Portaferry Road".

The site is near Ards' old Castlereagh Park ground, which they left in 2001 after major financial trouble.

The club have been in consultation with Ards and North Down Borough Council about the project in recent months.

"Our aim is to move back to Newtownards before our club's 125th anniversary in 2025," chairman Warren Patton said.

"On this land, we plan to build a modern facility fit for senior football. Our architects have drawn up exciting plans that I am looking forward to sharing with our fans in due course.

"We believe Ards Football Club's return to Newtownards will provide the area with a welcome boost. We are a community club that incorporates a vibrant youth Academy and a disability football section.

"We would like to thank the Council for their support regarding this important issue."

Ards, who finished fourth in the Championship in the 2019-20 campaign, have played their home games at Bangor's ground on the Clandeboye Road for the last nine seasons, and previously were hosted at Ballyclare Comrades' Dixon Park stadium.

Now managed by John Bailie, the club were relegated from the Irish Premiership in 2019 when they lost in a play-off to Carrick Rangers.