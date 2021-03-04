Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward left Wrexham to join Liverpool in January 2012

Manager Dean Keates says a successful Wrexham team will be crucial in the club's bid to retain their academy status.

Wrexham lost funding for their academy following the club's relegation from the Football League in 2008.

Current Wales internationals Neil Taylor and Danny Ward are among the players to have come through the ranks at Wrexham.

"It's massive for us to get the status back," Keates told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's not just the objective of getting back into the Football League for the first team, it would also give us back that funding from the EFL to get the academy back up and running.

"It's all funded now by the parents to be part of it but the biggest implication that it's had for us is we've lost the status of the youth team.

"It's now more of a college based team where they train around their studies, instead of being full-time players and doing the one day of studies like the EFL."

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper was Wrexham's head of youth development until he left to join Liverpool's youth set-up in September 2008.

Keates said the academy had also been a starting point for young coaches to develop as well as players.

"I've crossed paths with Coops when I've been associated with the football club and you look at Stuart Webber who's down at Norwich came from Wrexham," Keates said.

"It is a long list of people associated with the football club who've started at the club as a player and gone on or are part of coaching and earned their stripes at this football club."