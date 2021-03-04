Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Scottish football should revive the debate about summer football as a way to help combat Covid disruption, says St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin.

In 2015, three-quarters of the country's then top-flight clubs told BBC Scotland they would consider shifting the traditional season.

And Goodwin says the discussion should resume after a disrupted 12 months.

"I know we've had that debate previously, but for me it just makes sense," the St Mirren manager said.

"Let's stop playing football in the winter, when there's a much higher risk of this kind of flu, and lets try and play the game in the better weather.

"A lot of countries who do summer football have had better attendances. I know we like the idea of playing over Christmas and new year but that's when sickness bugs are at their highest.

"So maybe that's the conversation we should be having this season or the season after."

Crowds have yet to return to Scottish grounds - save for a handful of trial matches - in almost 12 months, with no indication if fans will be able to return in time for next season.

St Mirren, meanwhile, have been hit by Covid outbreaks on several occasions this season.