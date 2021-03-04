Last updated on .From the section Southend

Former Newcastle and Swindon striker Nile Ranger scored 10 goals in 49 appearances in his first spell with Southend

Southend United striker Nile Ranger will miss the rest of the season with a groin injury picked up just 12 minutes into his professional football return.

The 29-year-old rejoined the League Two club last month, three years after being released because of "recurring disciplinary issues".

Ranger came on in the 77th minute of the Shrimpers' draw with Salford on 27 February, but limped off with injury.

"I'm bitterly disappointed for Nile," said Southend manager Mark Molesley.

Molesley added to BBC Essex: "I know how hard he's worked to get himself back in a physical state to be able to be on that pitch.

"I'm certainly hoping that's not the last we've seen of Nile - if he continues to show the right attitude and the determination he's shown to get back on the pitch, I'm sure he'll come back even hungrier and even better for the tough time he's going through now."

Southend are 22nd in League Two, two points above the relegation zone having played more games than some of their rivals.