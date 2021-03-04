Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt has a chance to score a late winner against Manchester United, but had his effort saved

Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt has revealed he was racially abused on social media following Wednesday's draw with Manchester United.

The defender tweeted "why we kneel" with a screenshot of an Instagram message directed at him after the 0-0 draw, in which he missed a late chance.

Many players have been 'taking a knee' since last season to protest against racism.

In the past month, several players have received racist abuse on social media.

The Manchester United trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe, Chelsea's Reece James, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers, Southampton's Alex Jankewitz and Arsenal's Willian and Eddie Nketiah have all been victims of online racist abuse in recent months.

English football governing bodies, including the Premier League and Professional Footballers' Association, have called on social media companies to deal with the problem.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, has previously said it would take tougher measures to tackle the issue.

The Instagram account that sent abuse to Van Aanholt has been removed.