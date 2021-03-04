Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alexis Sanchez scored twice to earn Inter Milan a 2-1 win at Parma and move them six points clear at the top of Serie A.

The Chilean latched on to a loose ball to open the scoring in the 54th minute after an even first half.

He added a second eight minutes later after fine work by fellow ex-Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku.

Parma cut the deficit through Hernani but Inter held on in their bid for a first Italian title in 11 years.

A sixth league win in a row moves them six points clear of rivals AC Milan and 10 ahead of champions Juventus, who are third.

Struggling Parma remain 19th, six points from safety, and without a league win since November.