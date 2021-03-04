Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
LevanteLevante1Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao2

Levante 1-2 Athletic Bilbao (2-3 agg): Bilbao through to another Copa del Rey final

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcelino
Athletic Bilbao boss Marcelino was in charge of Valencia when they won the 2018-19 Copa del Rey and now has a chance to also win the 2019-20 and 2020-21 trophies as well

Athletic Bilbao defeated Levante in the Copa del Rey semi-finals - and will now play in two of the finals in April.

Bilbao reached last season's final and were set to play Real Sociedad before the coronavirus pandemic halted the competition, with that match now due to take place on 3 April in Seville.

But the 2020-21 event has carried on and Bilbao will meet Barcelona in that final on 17 April, again in Seville.

Raul Garcia and Alex Berenguer goals gave Bilbao victory over Levante.

The first leg in Bilbao ended 1-1 and Levante, aiming to win the competition for the first time in their history, took the lead in the second leg thanks to a goal from Roger Marti.

However, Bilbao equalised through Garcia's penalty to take the tie to extra time, where Berenguer scored a 112th-minute winner to give them a 2-1 win in the second leg and a 3-2 success on aggregate.

Bilbao have won the competition 23 times, with their last success coming in 1983-84 and could now win, or lose, twice in the final in the space of two weeks.

Barcelona booked their place in the 2020-21 final on Wednesday with a thrilling fightback as they overcame a two-goal first-leg deficit to beat Sevilla 3-0 after extra time to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Line-ups

Levante

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Fernández
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 4Suárez PierSubstituted forBardhiat 45'minutes
  • 6DuarteBooked at 28mins
  • 20MiramónSubstituted forAndújar Morenoat 108'minutes
  • 16RochinaBooked at 76minsSubstituted forVukcevicat 85'minutes
  • 12MalsaSubstituted forHidalgoat 85'minutes
  • 19Clerc
  • 18de Frutos
  • 11MoralesSubstituted forLeónat 90'minutes
  • 9MartíBooked at 55minsSubstituted forGómez Alcónat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hidalgo
  • 3García Aranda
  • 7León
  • 10Bardhi
  • 17Vukcevic
  • 21Gómez Alcón
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 25Doukouré
  • 34Cárdenas

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simón
  • 18De MarcosBooked at 105minsSubstituted forCapaat 105'minutes
  • 3NúñezBooked at 42mins
  • 5Álvarez
  • 17BerchicheSubstituted forBalenziagaat 108'minutes
  • 12Berenguer Remiro
  • 8LópezSubstituted forVencedorat 105'minutes
  • 6VesgaSubstituted forGarcía Carrilloat 97'minutes
  • 10MuniainSubstituted forMorcilloat 111'minutes
  • 9Williams
  • 22GarcíaSubstituted forVillalibreat 96'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Morcillo
  • 7Gómez
  • 13Ezkieta
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 15Lekue
  • 20Villalibre
  • 21Capa
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 27Vencedor
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamLevanteAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away20

