Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Brentford 1.
Brentford climbed back to second in the Championship as Ivan Toney's first-half penalty was enough for them to beat Blackburn.
Toney scored his 26th goal of the league campaign after Tarique Fosu was fouled by Rovers skipper Darragh Lenihan just nine minutes in.
It proved enough to win the game, although Blackburn themselves had appeals for a penalty turned down in the second half when Ryan Nyambe appeared to be fouled by Mads Sorensen.
Brentford climb to second on goal difference above both Watford and Swansea, but are 10 points behind leaders Norwich.
It was the Bees' first game in nine days after losing at leaders Norwich City as their home fixture last Saturday against Rotherham was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among their opponents.
The unexpected break seemed to benefit Thomas Frank's team in terms of freshness even if this was far from one of their more convincing displays this season.
The return of midfielder Christian Norgaard for his first start since October inspired their forward play, while the Championship's leading scorer Toney was always a threat.
It was his through ball to Fosu that drew the foul from Rovers centre-back Lenihan for what proved to be the game's decisive moment.
Toney coolly stepped up to send goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski the wrong way for the only goal of the night.
He almost added to that in the second half with an audacious attempt to lob Kaminski with a quick free-kick from the halfway line, but the ball landed on the roof of the Blackburn goal.
Blackburn were unable to build on recent improved performances against Millwall and Swansea City as their downturn in form extended to just one win in 10 games and no home win in their past five league fixtures.
Their bad luck was seemingly compounded by injuries in the second half to midfielder Lewis Travis only a couple of minutes after he had come on as a substitute and to forward Bradley Dack in stoppage time.
Dack went to ground in a coming together with David Raya as he tried to steal the ball when the Brentford goalkeeper attempted to make a clearance.
He was stretchered off after lengthy treatment, with Rovers boss Tony Mowbray saying after the game that the 27-year-old had suffered suspected cruciate knee ligament damage, having only returned from a similar injury in December.
Earlier, Dack had gone close with Blackburn's best chance to find an equaliser when Raya got fingertips to a low left-foot shot that crept inches wide of the far post.
Mowbray's side stay 14th in the table but may drop further over the course of the weekend with two other sides level on points with them.
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kaminski
- 2Nyambe
- 26LenihanBooked at 86mins
- 22Harwood-Bellis
- 15Douglas
- 21BuckleyBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBennettat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19TrybullSubstituted forTravisat 54'minutesSubstituted forJohnsonat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23DackSubstituted forat 90+5'minutes
- 20BreretonSubstituted forElliottat 45'minutes
- 39Dolan
- 9GallagherSubstituted forRothwellat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Johnson
- 8Rothwell
- 13Pears
- 16Elliott
- 17Bell
- 27Travis
- 29Evans
- 30Branthwaite
- 31Bennett
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 23Reid
- 5Pinnock
- 29Bech SørensenBooked at 90mins
- 8JensenSubstituted forMarcondesat 72'minutes
- 6NørgaardSubstituted forGhoddosat 77'minutes
- 27Janelt
- 19MbeumoBooked at 79minsSubstituted forForssat 85'minutes
- 17Toney
- 24Fosu-HenrySubstituted forCanósat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Canós
- 9Marcondes
- 15Forss
- 20Ghoddos
- 28Daniels
- 30Rasmussen
- 31Zamburek
- 36Stevens
- 41Bidstrup
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Brentford 1.
Booking
Bradley Johnson (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Winston Reid (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Barry Douglas (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Forss (Brentford).
Post update
Bradley Dack went off injured after Blackburn Rovers had used all subs.
Post update
Attempt saved. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.
Booking
Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Harvey Elliott (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcus Forss (Brentford) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Pinnock.
