Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0BrentfordBrentford1

Championship: Blackburn 0-1 Brentford - Ivan Toney penalty gives Bees victory

Championship

Ivan Toney scores a penalty
Ivan Toney's penalty earned Brentford victory over Blackburn and took them back up to second in the Championship

Brentford climbed back to second in the Championship as Ivan Toney's first-half penalty was enough for them to beat Blackburn.

Toney scored his 26th goal of the league campaign after Tarique Fosu was fouled by Rovers skipper Darragh Lenihan just nine minutes in.

It proved enough to win the game, although Blackburn themselves had appeals for a penalty turned down in the second half when Ryan Nyambe appeared to be fouled by Mads Sorensen.

Brentford climb to second on goal difference above both Watford and Swansea, but are 10 points behind leaders Norwich.

It was the Bees' first game in nine days after losing at leaders Norwich City as their home fixture last Saturday against Rotherham was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among their opponents.

The unexpected break seemed to benefit Thomas Frank's team in terms of freshness even if this was far from one of their more convincing displays this season.

The return of midfielder Christian Norgaard for his first start since October inspired their forward play, while the Championship's leading scorer Toney was always a threat.

It was his through ball to Fosu that drew the foul from Rovers centre-back Lenihan for what proved to be the game's decisive moment.

Toney coolly stepped up to send goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski the wrong way for the only goal of the night.

He almost added to that in the second half with an audacious attempt to lob Kaminski with a quick free-kick from the halfway line, but the ball landed on the roof of the Blackburn goal.

Blackburn were unable to build on recent improved performances against Millwall and Swansea City as their downturn in form extended to just one win in 10 games and no home win in their past five league fixtures.

Their bad luck was seemingly compounded by injuries in the second half to midfielder Lewis Travis only a couple of minutes after he had come on as a substitute and to forward Bradley Dack in stoppage time.

Dack went to ground in a coming together with David Raya as he tried to steal the ball when the Brentford goalkeeper attempted to make a clearance.

He was stretchered off after lengthy treatment, with Rovers boss Tony Mowbray saying after the game that the 27-year-old had suffered suspected cruciate knee ligament damage, having only returned from a similar injury in December.

Earlier, Dack had gone close with Blackburn's best chance to find an equaliser when Raya got fingertips to a low left-foot shot that crept inches wide of the far post.

Mowbray's side stay 14th in the table but may drop further over the course of the weekend with two other sides level on points with them.

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Nyambe
  • 26LenihanBooked at 86mins
  • 22Harwood-Bellis
  • 15Douglas
  • 21BuckleyBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBennettat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19TrybullSubstituted forTravisat 54'minutesSubstituted forJohnsonat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23DackSubstituted forat 90+5'minutes
  • 20BreretonSubstituted forElliottat 45'minutes
  • 39Dolan
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forRothwellat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Johnson
  • 8Rothwell
  • 13Pears
  • 16Elliott
  • 17Bell
  • 27Travis
  • 29Evans
  • 30Branthwaite
  • 31Bennett

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 23Reid
  • 5Pinnock
  • 29Bech SørensenBooked at 90mins
  • 8JensenSubstituted forMarcondesat 72'minutes
  • 6NørgaardSubstituted forGhoddosat 77'minutes
  • 27Janelt
  • 19MbeumoBooked at 79minsSubstituted forForssat 85'minutes
  • 17Toney
  • 24Fosu-HenrySubstituted forCanósat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 9Marcondes
  • 15Forss
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 28Daniels
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 31Zamburek
  • 36Stevens
  • 41Bidstrup
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Brentford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Brentford 1.

  3. Booking

    Bradley Johnson (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bradley Johnson (Blackburn Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bradley Johnson (Blackburn Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Booking

    Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Winston Reid (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Barry Douglas (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Forss (Brentford).

  13. Post update

    Bradley Dack went off injured after Blackburn Rovers had used all subs.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.

  15. Booking

    Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Harvey Elliott (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Forss (Brentford) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Pinnock.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35237551252676
2Brentford35199762362666
3Watford35199746242266
4Swansea34199644251966
5Reading351861149371260
6Barnsley35177114237558
7Bournemouth351511950341656
8Cardiff351591153351854
9Middlesbrough35148134138350
10Stoke351212114139248
11Millwall35101693433146
12QPR341210123539-446
13Bristol City35143183648-1245
14Blackburn36128164941844
15Preston35135173945-644
16Luton34128142840-1244
17Nottm Forest351010152834-640
18Derby35109162538-1339
19Huddersfield35108173951-1238
20Coventry35911153246-1438
21Birmingham35811162643-1735
22Rotherham3295183543-832
23Sheff Wed3497182443-1928
24Wycombe3558222358-3523
View full Championship table

