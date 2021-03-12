Walsall 0-1 Barrow

Match ends, Walsall 0, Barrow 1.
Josh Kay struck an 87th-minute winner as Barrow moved three points clear of the League Two relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Walsall.
Substitute Kay latched on to Scott Quigley's clever flick to stride into the Saddlers box and curl a fine finish beyond the reach of goalkeeper Liam Roberts.
It was a deserved win for the visitors, who created the best chances throughout, with Quigley guilty of scuffing a tame early shot straight at Roberts when Jamie Devitt's ball found him in space.
A backpedalling Roberts later did well to tip over Tom Davies' looping far-post header from a Devitt corner.
Roberts was called into action again shortly after the interval, saving smartly at his near post from Luke James' shot on the turn.
Cameron Norman registered Walsall's first real effort midway through the second half, but his well-struck 25-yarder was deflected wide.
That was as good as it got for the hosts, who are just nine points above the bottom two after a fifth defeat in a winless eight-game run.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Roberts
- 24White
- 6ScarrBooked at 29minsSubstituted forNormanat 56'minutes
- 4SadlerBooked at 80mins
- 3Melbourne
- 20Perry
- 12Bates
- 8Kinsella
- 27Wright
- 10GordonSubstituted forOsei Yawat 59'minutes
- 23OsadebeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcDonaldat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Norman
- 7Sinclair
- 9Lavery
- 11Osei Yaw
- 13Rose
- 15McDonald
- 29Reid
Barrow
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Dixon
- 14JonesSubstituted forThomasat 68'minutes
- 22Davies
- 24Ntlhe
- 27BarrySubstituted forEardleyat 44'minutes
- 36DevittSubstituted forBanksat 83'minutes
- 4Taylor
- 28Taylor
- 3Brough
- 9QuigleyBooked at 90mins
- 33JamesSubstituted forKayat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Kay
- 12Lillis
- 26Sea
- 29Eardley
- 31Thomas
- 42Banks
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Barrow 1.
Post update
Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).
Post update
Scott Quigley (Barrow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Scott Quigley (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Max Melbourne (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Quigley (Barrow).
Post update
Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Chris Taylor (Barrow).
Post update
Hayden White (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Quigley (Barrow).
Post update
Foul by Liam Kinsella (Walsall).
Post update
Scott Quigley (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 0, Barrow 1. Josh Kay (Barrow) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Quigley.
Post update
Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Tyreik Wright.
Post update
Foul by Derick Osei Yaw (Walsall).
Post update
Neal Eardley (Barrow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Hayden White (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Quigley (Barrow).
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Oliver Banks replaces Jamie Devitt.
