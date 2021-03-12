League Two
Walsall 0-1 Barrow

League Two

Josh Kay struck an 87th-minute winner as Barrow moved three points clear of the League Two relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Walsall.

Substitute Kay latched on to Scott Quigley's clever flick to stride into the Saddlers box and curl a fine finish beyond the reach of goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

It was a deserved win for the visitors, who created the best chances throughout, with Quigley guilty of scuffing a tame early shot straight at Roberts when Jamie Devitt's ball found him in space.

A backpedalling Roberts later did well to tip over Tom Davies' looping far-post header from a Devitt corner.

Roberts was called into action again shortly after the interval, saving smartly at his near post from Luke James' shot on the turn.

Cameron Norman registered Walsall's first real effort midway through the second half, but his well-struck 25-yarder was deflected wide.

That was as good as it got for the hosts, who are just nine points above the bottom two after a fifth defeat in a winless eight-game run.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roberts
  • 24White
  • 6ScarrBooked at 29minsSubstituted forNormanat 56'minutes
  • 4SadlerBooked at 80mins
  • 3Melbourne
  • 20Perry
  • 12Bates
  • 8Kinsella
  • 27Wright
  • 10GordonSubstituted forOsei Yawat 59'minutes
  • 23OsadebeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcDonaldat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Norman
  • 7Sinclair
  • 9Lavery
  • 11Osei Yaw
  • 13Rose
  • 15McDonald
  • 29Reid

Barrow

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Dixon
  • 14JonesSubstituted forThomasat 68'minutes
  • 22Davies
  • 24Ntlhe
  • 27BarrySubstituted forEardleyat 44'minutes
  • 36DevittSubstituted forBanksat 83'minutes
  • 4Taylor
  • 28Taylor
  • 3Brough
  • 9QuigleyBooked at 90mins
  • 33JamesSubstituted forKayat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Kay
  • 12Lillis
  • 26Sea
  • 29Eardley
  • 31Thomas
  • 42Banks
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamBarrow
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Walsall 0, Barrow 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Barrow 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).

  4. Post update

    Scott Quigley (Barrow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Booking

    Scott Quigley (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Max Melbourne (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Scott Quigley (Barrow).

  8. Post update

    Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Chris Taylor (Barrow).

  10. Post update

    Hayden White (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Scott Quigley (Barrow).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kinsella (Walsall).

  13. Post update

    Scott Quigley (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Walsall 0, Barrow 1. Josh Kay (Barrow) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Quigley.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Tyreik Wright.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Derick Osei Yaw (Walsall).

  17. Post update

    Neal Eardley (Barrow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Hayden White (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott Quigley (Barrow).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Barrow. Oliver Banks replaces Jamie Devitt.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 12th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham33178845311459
2Cambridge351771150321858
3Forest Green331610747351258
4Tranmere33176104638857
5Morecambe34168104946356
6Newport3315994233954
7Bolton34159104442254
8Exeter321411757372053
9Salford331311941271450
10Harrogate34146143938148
11Crawley32138114340347
12Bradford32138113735247
13Carlisle30135124136544
14Leyton Orient33127143738-143
15Stevenage35915112831-342
16Mansfield33913114144-340
17Oldham33117154956-740
18Scunthorpe32123173342-939
19Walsall33814113642-638
20Colchester33812133348-1536
21Port Vale3498174349-635
22Barrow3288163641-532
23Southend3478192149-2829
24Grimsby3267192452-2825
View full League Two table

