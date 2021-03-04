Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Leicester City believe they have won the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for a fee of around £15m (Daily Mail). external-link

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes believes a repeat of the 2019 summit between referees and managers would help clear the air after a number of red cards issued on the touchline this season (Daily Record) external-link .

Police Scotland are preparing for fans to gather outside Ibrox this weekend, if Rangers do clinch the title (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says January signing Scott Wright has bulked up by four kilogrammes since joining the club (Scottish Sun) external-link .

First minister Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to allow some fans back for Euro 2020 in June, in order to preserve Glasgow's status as a host city (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Jermain Defoe does not want to retire at the end of the season, even if Rangers do not offer him a new contract (Football Insider) external-link .

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he has been in discussions with owner Ron Gordon about bolstering his squad for next season (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .